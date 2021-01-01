From delta
Delta 41742 45" Grab Bar Chrome Accessory Grab Bar 42 Inch
Delta 41742 45" Grab Bar Delta 41742 Features: Covered under Delta's limited lifetime warranty Constructed from metal All hardware required for installation ofgrab bar is included Secure mounting assembly included ADA compliant Delta 41742 Specifications: Overall Width: 45" (from left to right of product) Center to Center: 42" (distance between installation centers) Projection (Depth): 3-3/8" (from wall to edge of product) 42 Inch Chrome