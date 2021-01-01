From elk lighting
Elk Lighting 416-6RC Arco Baleno 6 Light 30" Wide Multi Light Pendant with Rectangle Canopy and Cocoa Glass Shades Sapphire Indoor Lighting Pendants
Advertisement
Elk Lighting 416-6RC Arco Baleno 6 Light 30" Wide Multi Light Pendant with Rectangle Canopy and Cocoa Glass Shades FeaturesPlease Note: Due to its hand-made nature, each uniquely beautiful piece of blown glass will vary slightly in color and patternConstructed from metal and glassIncludes cocoa glass shadesRequires (6) 100 watt Medium (E26) bulbs Cord mounted fixtureCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 9.0"Width: 30.0"Depth: 9"Product Weight: 15.0 lbsCord Length: 72.0"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 6Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100 wattsWattage: 600 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Sapphire