Z-Lite 416-24 Acadia 6 Light 24" Wide Globe Chandelier with Crystal Spheres Golden Bronze Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Z-Lite 416-24 Acadia 6 Light 24" Wide Globe Chandelier with Crystal Spheres Spherical art at its best! On this 6 light pendant, the rich hues of the golden bronze finish mingle playfully with the crystal spheres sparkling from within. Features: Specifications: Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12) Bulb Included: No Bulb Type: Incandescent Chain Length: 72" Cord Length: 120" CUL Listed: Yes CUL Rating: Dry Location Energy Star: No ETL Listed: Yes ETL Rating: Dry Location Height: 29.5" Light Direction: Ambient Lighting Location Rating: Dry Location Material: Steel Number of Bulbs: 6 Pendant Type: Full Sized Product Weight: 11.5 lbs Shade: No Total Max Wattage: 360 Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 Golden Bronze