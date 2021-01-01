From generation lighting
Generation Lighting 4151701 Norman One Light Wall / Bath Sconce Chrome Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Bathroom Sconce
Advertisement
Generation Lighting 4151701 Norman One Light Wall / Bath Sconce A refined touch on an industrial design, these metal pendants feature a dome shade accented with Satin Brass or Chrome arms.Features:Traditional iron forms and casual styling available in three finishes1 A19 Medium 60 watt light bulbAvailable Finishes: Midnight Black with Chrome or Satin Bronze hardware and White with Chrome or Satin Bronze hardwareAssortment includes: one-light large pendant, one-light pendant, one-light mini pendant, one-,two, three bath in four finish options.Damp Rated Bathroom Sconce Chrome