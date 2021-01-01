Sunlite 41444-SU LED G9 Lamp Light Bulb 2.5 Watts (25W Halogen Equivalent), 250 Lumens, Bi-Pin Base, Dimmable, Clear, ETL Listed, RoHS Compliant, 6 Pack, 30K Warm White

UPRGADE TO LED - Upgrade your fixtures with Sunlite LED G9 bulbs. These 2. 5 watt bulbs save energy while providing the same amount of light as a 25 watt halogen bulb. They emit 250 lumen at 3000K Warm White color temperature. DIMMABLE - These lamps are dimmable when installed in a fixture with LED dimming control. LONG LIFE TECHNOLOGY - With a 25, 000 hour average life span you'll need to replace hard to access bulbs less often. They are a direct replacement and last up to 15 times longer than their halogen equivalent yet require no special handing. ENERGY SAVING - These bulbs provide the same amount of light as a 25 watt halogen bulb while only using 2. 5 watts of energy. That translates into an annual energy cost of $0. 30 based on 3 hrs/day at $0. 11 per kWh. ETL Listed - They are ETL listed for dry location installation. RoHS Compliant. CE Certified., Manufacturer: Sunlite