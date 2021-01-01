From z-lite
Z-Lite 413SF14 Savannah 2 Light Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture with Matte Opal Shade Olde Bronze Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Semi-Flush
Advertisement
Z-Lite 413SF14 Savannah 2 Light Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture with Matte Opal Shade The contemporary Savannah family adds sophistication to home décor. The beautifully appointed olde bronze fixture is perfectly paired with matte opal glass shades in this 2 light semi flush mount.Features:Matte Opal Glass ShadeSpecifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoCUL Listed: YesCUL Rating: Dry LocationEnergy Star: NoETL Listed: YesETL Rating: Dry LocationHeight: 9.75" Light Direction: Down LightingLocation Rating: Dry LocationMaterial: SteelNumber of Bulbs: 2Product Weight: 6 lbsShade: YesShade Color: WhiteShade Material: GlassShade Shape: RoundTotal Max Wattage: 200Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 Semi-Flush Olde Bronze