From generation lighting

Generation Lighting 4139801 Norwood 10" Tall Bathroom Sconce Chrome Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Bathroom Sconce

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Generation Lighting 4139801 Norwood 10" Tall Bathroom Sconce Features:Constructed from steelIncludes a highlighted satin etched glass shadeRequires (1) 75 watt maximum Medium (E26) bulbDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsMountable in different orientationsMade in ChinaETL listed for installation in damp locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsDimensions:Height: 9-7/8"Width: 5"Extension: 7-1/2"Product Weight: 1.79lbsShade Height: 5-1/4"Shade Width: 4-3/8"Electrical Specifications:Max Wattage: 75 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 75 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Voltage: 120Bulb Included: No Bathroom Sconce Chrome

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com