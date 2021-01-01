From livex lighting
Livex Lighting 41367 Lucerne 7 Light 30" Wide Abstract Chandelier Antique Brass Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Livex Lighting 41367 Lucerne 7 Light 30" Wide Abstract Chandelier FeaturesConstructed of steel(7) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs required36" of adjustable chain includedRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbsRated for damp locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 29-1/4"Minimum Height: 29-1/2"Maximum Hanging Height: 163-3/4"Width: 30"Depth: 30"Product Weight: 8 lbsChain Length: 36"Wire Length: 96"Canopy Height: 1"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 7Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulbs Included: No Antique Brass