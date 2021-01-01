From generation lighting
Generation Lighting 4134501EN Moffet Street 12" Tall Bathroom Sconce with LED Bulbs Washed Pine Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Bathroom Sconce
Generation Lighting 4134501EN Moffet Street 12" Tall Bathroom Sconce with LED Bulbs Features:Constructed from steelIncludes (1) 3.5 watt maximum Candelabra (E12) led bulbFixture is capable of being dimmedMade in ChinaETL listed for installation in damp locationsEnergy Star certified productMeets California Title 24 energy standardsDimensions:Height: 12"Width: 7"Extension: 6"Product Weight: 4.1lbsElectrical Specifications:Max Wattage: 3.5 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 3.5 wattsLumens: 350Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Type: LEDColor Temperature: 2700KColor Rendering Index (CRI): 90Average Hours: 25000Voltage: 120Bulb Included: Yes Bathroom Sconce Washed Pine