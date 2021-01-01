From american standard
American Standard 4133A.115 H2Optimum 1.1 GPF Toilet Tank Only with Right Hand Tank Lever White Fixture Toilet Tank Only
Advertisement
American Standard 4133A.115 H2Optimum 1.1 GPF Toilet Tank Only with Right Hand Tank Lever American Standard 4133A.115 Features:Built from vitreous chinaWaterSense certifiedADA compliantCovered under a 5 year limited warrantyAmerican Standard 4133A.115 Specifications:Gallons Per Flush: 1.1Width: 18"Depth: 8-1/2"Why Buy American Standard From Us:We are an American Standard Preferred Authorized Online DealerWe Only Ship Showroom Quality products vs Builder Grade quality found at big box retailersAll metal parts, not plastic like some of our competitorsCustomer Care Experts Available 7 Days a Week to Serve You Before & After PurchaseA Showroom Experience from the Comfort of Your Home or Office Tank Only White