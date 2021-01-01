Sunlite 41308-SU 6-Lamp Vanity Light Fixture, Medium Base Sockets (E26), Wall Mounted, 36" Length, UL Listed, Brushed Nickel Finish

ART DECO DESIGN - The scalloped edges of this elegant vanity light fixture evoke the Art Deco design movement. It will complement the décor of any bathroom or powder room. It can be installed horizontally or vertically. BRUSHED NICKEL FINISH - The brushed nickel finish of this fixture adds to the appeal. Matching socket covers create a finished look. 6 SOCKET LIGHT FIXTURE - This vanity light fixture has 6 medium base sockets (E26). Perfect for use with G25 globe bulbs (not included). Use with LED bulbs for an energy efficient lighting solution. DIMMABLE - Brightness can be dimmed when attached to a dimmer switch and used with dimmable bulbs. UL LISTED - This fixture is UL Listed for safety and quality. Easy to install on any standard junction box with included instructions and hardware. For use with 120 Volt electrical service. Fixture measures 36-Inches Wide, 4.88-Inches High, 2.25-Inches Deep (not including bulbs)., Manufacturer: Sunlite