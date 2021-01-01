From generation lighting
Generation Lighting 4124601 Alturas 9" Tall Bathroom Sconce Brushed Oil Rubbed Bronze Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Bathroom Sconce
Generation Lighting 4124601 Alturas 9" Tall Bathroom Sconce FeaturesConstructed from steelIncludes a frosted glass shade(1) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredMountable in different orientationsCUL and ETL rated for damp locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 8-3/4"Width: 4-3/8"Extension: 6-1/8"Product Weight: 1.6 lbsShade Height: 6-1/8"Shade Depth: 3-1/2"Backplate Height: 6"Backplate Width: 4-3/8"Backplate Depth: 1"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 100 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Included: No Bathroom Sconce Brushed Oil Rubbed Bronze