From livex lighting
Livex Lighting 41209 Braddock Single Light 12" Tall Wall Sconce Bronze Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Livex Lighting 41209 Braddock Single Light 12" Tall Wall Sconce FeaturesDurable steel constructionComes with a steel mesh shade(1) 60 watt medium (E26) bulb requiredRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbRated for damp locationsMeets ADA standardsDimensionsHeight: 12"Width: 5"Extension: 3-15/16"Backplate Height: 12"Backplate Width: 4-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 60 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Bronze