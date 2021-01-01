From livex lighting
Livex Lighting 41172 Single Light 12" Wide Pendant Shiny Black Indoor Lighting Pendants
Livex Lighting 41172 Single Light 12" Wide Pendant FeaturesDurable steel constructionComes with a steel shadeInstallable on sloped ceilings(1) 60 watt medium (E26) bulb requiredAdjustable cord includedRated for damp locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 15"Maximum Hanging Height: 75"Width: 11-3/4"Wire Length: 72"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 60 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Shiny Black