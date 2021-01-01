Innovations Lighting 411-1S-10 Newton Newton 10" Wide Pendant with Tapered Shade Brushed Brass / Clear Indoor Lighting Pendants

From innovations lighting
From innovations lighting
Innovations Lighting 411-1S-10 Newton Newton 10" Wide Pendant with Tapered Shade Features:In order to maintain the finish we recommend simply using water and a cheesecloth towelConstructed from steel and cast brassIncludes a clear glass shadeSloped ceiling compatibleDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsIncludes (1) 6" and (2) 12" downrodsVintage Edison bulb recommendedMade in ChinaUL, cUL, and ETL listed for installation in damp locationsCovered under a 2 year finish and limited lifetime fixture manufacturer warrantyDimensions:Height: 13-5/8"Minimum Height: 46-5/8"Maximum Height: 22-5/8"Width: 10"Product Weight: 4lbsCord Length: 46-5/8"Wire Length: 46-5/8"Shade Height: 11"Shade Width: 10"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 4-1/2"Electrical Specifications:Max Wattage: 100 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: ST18Voltage: 120Bulb Included: No Brushed Brass / Clear