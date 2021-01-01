Broan 41000 Series 21" Under Cabinet Range Hood 412102

21" Under Cabinet Range Hood with 2-Speed, Rocker Switch Control, Incandescent Lighting, Replaceable Charcoal Filter, Non-Vented Design, Mitered Sides/Hemmed Bottom, ADA Compliant, and UL Listed: Bisque. For tackling a variety of venting jobs. For simple fan speed and light adjustment. Uses up to a 75-Watt in incandescent light to brightly illuminate the cooking area (bulb sold separately). The included charcoal filter is replaceable for easy maintenance. For use without air ducts. For good looks and your safety. Limited 1-year warranty. ADA Compliance. UL Listed. Filter Type: Charcoal. Heat Sentry™: No. HVI Certified: No. Lighting Type: Incandescent. UL Listed: Yes. ADA Compliance: Yes. Damper Included: No. ENERGY STAR® Certified: No. Light Bulbs Included: No. Light Levels: 1. Material: Steel. Nightlight or Nightlight Setting: No. Ductless Recirculation Capable: Yes. Ductless Filter or Kit Included: Yes. Remote Operation Capable: No. Speed Levels: 2. Switch Control Type: Rocker. Boost Mode: No. Country of Origin: United States. Color Finish: Bisque. Built-In Timer: No. Vent Type: Non-Ducted Only. Bulb (Recommended Type): A19. Manufacturer Warranty: 1 Year. Volts: 120 V. Amps: 2 A. Frequency: 60 Hz. Watts: 240 W. Product Width: 21". Product Height: 6". Product Depth: 17 1/2".