Oregon 410-120 Bench or Wall Mounted Saw Chain Grinder,red & 554532 Tripod Bench Chainsaw Chain Grinder Stand

Product 1: Universal sharpener: Sharpen almost saw any chain from manufacturers such as Oregon, Stihl, Husqvarna, and others Product 1: Durable sharpener: Ideal for any user who sharpens chains semi-regularly and wishes to save time and money. Great for loggers, arborists, semi-professionals and home users who regularly saw wood Product 1: Bench or wall mounted grinder: Sharpens 1/4", 3/8" low profile, 0.325", full profile 3/8", and .404" pitch chains from all manufacturers. Standing tripod can be purchased separately Product 1: Built in light for better visibility. Safe sharpening: One-way motor rotation for greater operator safety. Wheel wear indicator. Top plate and down angle settings Product 2: Height adjustable from 44" to 53.5". Product 2: Compatible with all Oregon bench grinders. Product 2: Breaks down for easy shipping and simple to assemble. Product 2: Stable design provides a safe platform for operating chain grinders.