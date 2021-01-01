40w Laptops AC Adapter Charger for Samsung Chromebook XE500C13-K04US XE500C13 XE501C13 XE303C12 XE303C12-A01US XE500C12 XE503C12 Samsung Tablets.

SPECIFICATION: Input: 100 ~ 240V, 50~60Hz; Output: 12V 3.33A 40W DC CONNECTION: 2.5*0.7 mm, Please confirm the specifications and plug size before purchasing! AC ADAPTER COMPATIBLE MODEL/COMPATIBILITY: Chromebook 2 3 Series XE303C12 XE500C12 XE500C13 XE501C13 XE503C32 500C 503C ATIV Book Smart PC Tab 3 5 7pro 9 Series XE500T1C-HA1US 300T XE300TZC 500T XE500T1C XE700T1C Compatible Part Number PA-1250-98 BA44-00322A A12040N1A AA-PA3N40W US BA44-00286A xe700t1a GUARANTEE: Our AC adapters are 100% Compatibility With the Original. Complying with the CE/FCC/ROHS/UL Certified Standard RETURN AND EXCHANGE POLICY: Full refund for whatever reason within 30 days of purchase. Additionally, We offer?product free exchange should it become defective?within?one year?of your purchasing.