40W G9 Dimmable Halogen Edison Capsule Light Bulb

JCD halogen light bulbs produce a bright, white light making them ideal for use in the task or accent lighting. These halogen light bulbs are compact and offer a long life compared to incandescent light bulbs. G9 base JCD type halogen light bulbs have two loops on the base instead of straight pins. These bulbs should not be touched with bare hands. The oil from the skin can create hot spots on the glass that reduce the life of the bulb.