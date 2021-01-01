Westinghouse 40W Equivalent Daylight Omni A19 Dimmable LED Light Bulb (6-Pack)

Westinghouse 6-Watt A19 Dimmable LED Light Bulb (6-Pack) is ideal for everyday use. These bulbs reduce energy and operating costs up to 90% compared to a standard incandescent bulb with the same brightness and last over 22-year versus a 40-Watt incandescent bulb which only lasts 1 year. These LEDs save about $93 in energy costs over the lifetime of the bulb compared to an incandescent bulb. Each medium-base light bulb turns on instantly, is fully dimmable and compatible with most dimmers and produces an energizing light resembling daylight. Perfect for overall and task lighting in pendant fixtures, table and floor lamps, ceiling fans. Free of harmful mercury, these LEDs are an environmentally-friendly choice. Westinghouse is a trusted, global brand. Westinghouse knows lighting and offers products with exceptional quality, reliability and functionality. Product reference number 05144.