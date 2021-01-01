From stac, inc.
40W 4Port USB Wall Charger with Foldable Plug PowerPort 4 for iPhone XSXS MaxXRX876Plus iPad ProAir 2Mini 43 GalaxyNoteEdge LG Nexus HTC and More
Advertisement
Media's Choice: Recommended by the Wall Street Journal, which remarked that 'PowerPort 4 was a godsend.' Advanced Charging Technology: PowerIQ and VoltageBoost combine to provide the fastest possible charge up to 8 amps or 2.4 amps per port.(Does not support Qualcomm Quick Charge). Certified Safe: 's MultiProtect safety system ensures complete protection for you and your devices. Travel Ready: Compact design, foldable plug and 100-240 volt input ideal for worldwide travel. What You Get: PowerPort 4 (40W 4-Port USB Charging Hub), welcome guide, our fan-favorite 18-month warranty and friendly customer service.