Nearly Natural 40in. Mixed Forest Foliage Artificial Plant On Trunk, Green

Showcase dramatic greenery with the help of this 40” tall artificial trunk, accented throughout with realistic fern and mixed green foliage. Truly a one-of-a-kind piece, it can help greenify urban spaces without the need for any upkeep or maintenance. About Nearly Natural Inc. - For over 75 years, Nearly Natural Inc. has been providing conscientious consumers with beautiful alternatives to natural decorations. Employed and advised by naturalists who understand the live plant world, Nearly Natural is able to recreate the most realistic-looking decorative items for homes, offices, and businesses. Driven by a true commitment to customer service, attention to detail, and natural philosophy, Nearly Natural strives to bring customers the most beautiful, unique, and striking faux plants and floral on the market.