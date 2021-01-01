From thinkga
40FD10 Ford Antenna Adapter
Ford Factory Antenna To Aftermarket Radio 1996-2007 Taurus/Mercury Sable, OEM Style. Applications: FORD Taurus (no electronic controls) 2004 2007 2000 2003 FORD Taurus (electronic controls) 2000 2003 1998 1999 1996 1997 2004 2007, MERCURY Sable (no electronic controls) 2004 2006 2000 2003 1998 1999 1996 1997,MERCURY Sable (electronic controls) 2004 2007 2000 2003 Makes your new aftermarket radio functional RCA type Adapter is 7 In. Ford factory antenna to aftermarket radios, RCA type