40919 S-Video Cable - Value Series, Black (75 Feet, 22.86 Meters)

Advertisement
USE Connect your DVD player, satellite receiver, cable box, VCR, or camcorder to a s-video equipped TV or monitor. ULTRA-FLEXIBLE PVC JACKET Allows for easy installation in tight spaces behind your desk, entertainment center or audio rack without causing damage to the conductors. MOLDED CONNECTORS - Provides excellent strain relief against conductor damage. SEPARATE CONDUCTORS Provides a higher resolution and better picture quality than standard composite video cables PACKAGING To ensure you receive the highest quality products packages all product in branded packaging