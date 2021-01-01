From livex lighting
Livex Lighting 40904 Aria 3 Light 16" Wide Crystal Chandelier Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Livex Lighting 40904 Aria 3 Light 16" Wide Crystal Chandelier FeaturesConstructed from steelDecorated with crystal accentsSloped ceiling compatible(3) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs required36" of adjustable chain includedUL, CUL, and ETL rated for damp locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 17"Maximum Hanging Height: 17"Width: 15-1/2"Depth: 15-1/2"Product Weight: 7 lbsChain Length: 36"Wire Length: 120"Canopy Height: 1-1/8"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Shape: B10Bulbs Included: No Brushed Nickel