Dainolite 409-42P Vintage Single Light 2" Wide Mini Pendant Satin Chrome Indoor Lighting Pendants
Dainolite 409-42P Vintage Single Light 2" Wide Mini Pendant FeaturesMade from aluminumInstallable on sloped ceilingsRequires (1) 60 watt Medium (E26) bulbCord suspended fixtureCapable of being dimmed Suggested for use with Edison style bulbsUL and CSA rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 3"Maximum Height: 42"Width: 2"Depth: 2"Product Weight: 2.0 lbsCord Length: 48"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 60 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Satin Chrome