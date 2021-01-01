Kwikset 407CNL Carson Grade 3 Passage Door Lever Set Satin Chrome Leverset Passage

Kwikset 407CNL Carson Grade 3 Passage Door Lever Set Passage Function: Passage door hardware has no locking mechanism. Both the interior and exterior handles are always free making it perfect for hallways, closet doors, and anywhere else a lock isn't needed. Passage door hardware can also be used in conjunction with a deadbolt to secure a back door or entrance. Features: ANSI/BHMA A156.5, security grade 3 Constructed from high quality steel Features a reversible, symmetrical design for right or left handed doors Simple one-person installation; No extra hands needed Round corner latches available Lifetime mechanical, 5 Year Finish Warranty Lever functions meet 4.13.9 ADA requirements Meets UL 3 hour fire rating Specifications: Backset: Adjustable to 2-3/8" or 2-3/4" Cross Bore: 2-1/8" Edge Bore: 1" Door Thickness: 1-3/8" to 1-3/4" Handing: Reversible Left or Right Lever Length: 3-13/16" Rose Diameter: 2-9/10" Lever Projection: 1-15/16" Latch Faceplate: Radius Corner Satin Chrome