Sunlite 40681-SU Q100/CL/MC 100W Halogen Single Ended T4 Mini Candelabra Base (E12) Light Bulb, 1500 Lumens, Dimmable, 2000 Hour Life, 100 CRI, Clear, 12 Pack, 3200K-Cool White

HALOGEN LAMPS - Sunlite 100-Watt Halogen Bulbs produce more lumens per watt and last longer than incandescent bulbs. MINI CANDELABRA BASE - These single ended T4 tubular bulbs feature a mini candelabra base (E11) and are mercury free. 1500 LUMEN OUTPUT - Bright white, 1500 lumen output at 100 CRI. DIMMABLE & LONG LIFE - They are dimmable and have a 2,000 hour life span (1.8 years based on 3 hours use per day). MULTIPLE USES - These 120 volt bulbs are designed for use in various applications like lamps, spotlights, indoor fixtures, outdoor lighting, and more. ANSI Code ESN, Weight: 0.044 Pounds, Manufacturer: Sunlite