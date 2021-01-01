Signature Hardware 406509 Risinger 36" Farmhouse 60/40 Double Basin Fireclay Kitchen Sink White Fixture Kitchen Sink Fireclay

From signature hardware
Signature Hardware 406509 Risinger 36" Farmhouse 60/40 Double Basin Fireclay Kitchen Sink The 36" Risinger Fireclay Farmhouse Sink is the perfect addition to your kitchen. Featuring a quality design, this product is a wonderful addition to any home.Signature Hardware 406509 Features:Covered under Signature Hardware's 25 year limited warrantyConstructed of fireclayFarmhouse installation – sink will require special cabinets with an exposed frontSink features dual basins wit a 60/40 basin splitSolid fireclay creates a smoother surface and prevents ripplingSink is reversible with smooth (shown) or casement front visibleIf purchasing drain separately, it must be able to accommodate a sink drain thickness of 1"Signature Hardware 406509 Specifications:Sink Length: 36" (left to right)Sink Width: 18" (front to back)Sink Height: 10-1/8" (top to bottom)Basin Dimensions (Left): 13-3/8" L x 15-1/4" WBasin Dimensions (Right): 17-5/8" L x 15-1/4" WMinimum Cabinet Size: 39" Fireclay White