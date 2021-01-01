From carhartt cit group
4065 Construction Master Pro Advanced Construction Math FeetinchFraction Calculator for Contractors Estimators Builders Framers Remodelers.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. SOLVE ALL YOUR DIMENSIONAL MATH quickly and accurately with the award-winning CM Pro construction calculators powerful built-in solutions for completing layouts, plans, bids, estimates and more, directly in the building units you prefer LETS YOU EFFORTLESSLY WORK IN AND CONVERT between all common building dimension formats: feet-inch-fractions, decimal feet-inches, yards and metric - including area and volume. Plus weight-per-volume and D:M:S to decimal degree conversions too TIME-SAVING BUILT-IN FUNCTIONS for right angles give you instant solutions for square-ups, rafters (hip, valley, jacks), rake-walls, slopes, angles and more. Plus complete stair layout, advanced solutions for arcs, arches, circles, columns and more PREVENTS COSTLY MATERIAL WASTE with built-in solutions for roofing, drywall, studs, blocks, concrete footings and board-feet lumber estimating. Plus compound miter funct