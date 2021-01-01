From livex lighting
Livex Lighting 40649 Single Light 6" Wide Mini Pendant Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants
Livex Lighting 40649 Single Light 6" Wide Mini Pendant FeaturesDurable metal hardwareComes with a clear, champagne, or smoke hand blown glass shadeInstallable on sloped ceilings(1) 60 watt medium (E26) bulb requiredAdjustable cord includedRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbRated for damp locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 13-1/2"Maximum Hanging Height: 80"Width: 6-1/4"Wire Length: 72"Canopy Width: 4-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 60 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Brushed Nickel