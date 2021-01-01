From maxim
Maxim 4064 Pasadena 17" Triangle Wall Lantern Oil Rubbed Bronze Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces Outdoor Wall Sconces
Advertisement
Maxim 4064 Pasadena 17" Triangle Wall Lantern These all aluminum outdoor fixtures provide a minimalistic approach to exterior home lighting. Finished in Oil Rubbed Bronze with Clear glass, this design works well with a wide variety of design from Craftsman to contemporary.Features All Aluminum designCrafted of aluminum and glassClear glass shadeRequires (1) 60 watt max Medium (E26) bulbCapable of being dimmed Rated for wet locationsMeets ADA standardsCovered by Maxim's limited 1 year warrantyDimensions Height: 17.75"Width: 6.5"Height from Center of Outlet (HCO): 8.75Backplate Width: 5.75"Backplate Height: 17.5Product Weight: 6.0 lbsElectrical Specifications Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoMax Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Outdoor Wall Sconces Oil Rubbed Bronze