405PCS Snap Fasteners Kit Snap Press Stud Cap Buttons Rings w/Fastener Pliers-Type 1

Features:405Pcs Grommets Snap Fasteners Kit] Contains 1 Pliers + 400pcs(100 Sets) + 4 spare rubber. Perfect for most smallest sewing fabrics. Much more firm and solider, wider applicability. DURABLE: Metal Snap Fasteners are made of copper, well-made, study and high quality, which will last very long. WIDE APPLICATION: Snap Button Kits can be applied for DIY crafts, or making clothes such as shirts, jackets, backpacks, clothes, hats, and so on. ENVIRONMENTALLY FRIIENDLY: Copper with Solid Construction, Non-Toxic, Rustproof and Durable] Easy storage. All 200 sets of prong snaps and fixing install tools are placed in a clear storage box with removable baffle to separate these compartments, convenient to find the desired ones quickly. The pliers and other tool is not stored in the box. Specifications: Rustproof and durable. Use your ideas, make beautiful arts and crafts, as a good gift for people you care about.