From livex lighting
Livex Lighting 40594-05 Harding 5 Light Linear Chandelier, 9.50x42.00x4.50, Polished Chrome
Advertisement
TRADITIONAL DESIGN. Drawing inspiration from traditional furnishing and décor STYLE. Our wide range of traditional style lights incorporate timeless designs that add a touch of elegance and blend in perfectly in your home. BUILD. Our lights are made of high quality steel material which is not only considerably light but mechanically strong and durable. BUILD. Our lights are made of high quality steel material which is not only considerably light but mechanically strong and durable., Manufacturer: Livex Lighting