Livex Lighting 4052 Milford 4 Light Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture Bronze Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush Mount
Livex Lighting 4052 Milford 4 Light Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture Features:Clear GlassDesigned to cast light in a downward directionRequires (4) 40 watt candelabra (E12) base bulbs (Not Included)Bulb Base - Candelabra (E12): The E12 (Edison 12mm), Candelabra Edison Screw (CES), "Candelabra" is a term for the small-based incandescent light bulbs used in luminaires made for lighting and decoration.Specifications:Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Included: NoDiameter: 11"Height: 6" (measured from ceiling to bottom most point of fixture)Location Rating: Damp LocationNumber of Bulbs: 4Reversible Mounting: NoShade Material: GlassVoltage: 120vWattage: 160Watts Per Bulb: 40Width: 11" (measured from farthest point left to farthest point right on fixture) Flush Mount Bronze