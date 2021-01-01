Maxim 40428WG Carriage House 28" 3 Light Vivex Pendant Light Oriental Bronze Outdoor Lighting Pendants

Maxim 40428WG Carriage House 28" 3 Light Vivex Pendant Light Maxim Lighting's Carriage House VX Collection is made with Vivex, a material twice the strength of resin, is non-corrosive, UV resistant and backed with a 5-Year Limited Warranty. Carriage House VX features our Oriental Bronze finish and Water Glass. Maxim Lighting 40428 Three Light Outdoor Pendant from the Carriage House VX Collection The Carriage House hanging lantern calls to mind the Old English countryside and all its civilized charm. Surely, the dapper gentry of the time would have commissioned Maxim to craft this elegant work of lighted art had it been available to them. Its classic silhouette and understated presence clearly communicate the homeowner’s appreciation for time-honored tradition. In a cool wash of deep grays and charcoal, the Oriental bronze finish adds just the right touch of antiquity to the finely crafted details. Bringing the Carriage House lantern to life, rippling water glass cascades uninterrupted from cap to finial, complementing the cool tones and catching the inner light in fluid pools that seem to ebb and flow. Maxim—the smart choice for beautiful, durable outdoor lighting. UL listed for Damp locations 6 Foot Chain and 12 Foot Wire Requires 3 40w Candelabra base bulbs (not included) Fully covered under Maxim's 3-year limited warranty Vivex and Innovation: Vivex is far superior to polyurethane resin material used in traditional outdoor lighting and has twice the strength Vivex withstands temperature greater than 130°F and less than -20°F Injection under pressure into quality steel molds makes Vivex a very hard and dense component. The molding process frees designers' creativity, enabling them to implement imaginative designs without the restrictions imposed by the traditional resin process. A special paint finishing process with superior adhesion qualities developed specifically for Vivex resulted from a joint effort between the material manufacturer, the paint manufacturer, and Maxim Lighting. Maxim Lighting oversees the entire Vivex production process from molding to finishing. Compliance: UL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely. Oriental Bronze