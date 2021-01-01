From classic lighting
Classic Lighting 40403 Roma 3 Light 23" Wide Pendant Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants
Advertisement
Classic Lighting 40403 Roma 3 Light 23" Wide Pendant Features:Crafted by artisans in ItalyRequires (3) 60 watt candelabra (E12) bulbsUL rated for installation and use in dry locationsFaux alabaster sculpted Murano glassDimensions:Height: 30" (measured from ceiling to bottom most point of fixture)Width: 23" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Depth: 23"Product Weight: 17 lbsChain Length: 36"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 3Bulb Included: NoWattage: 180Watts Per Bulb: 60Voltage: 120 Bronze