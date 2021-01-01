From livex lighting
Livex Lighting 40402 Amsterdam Single Light 18" Wide Pendant Satin Brass Indoor Lighting Pendants
Livex Lighting 40402 Amsterdam Single Light 18" Wide Pendant A celebration of classic Danish lighting architecture, the Amsterdam mini pendant is elegantly tidy, creating lovely form out of functional necessity. The tiered metal shade echoes the shade's curvature and creates clean and bright ambience.FeaturesDurable steel constructionComes with a sculptured steel shadeSloped ceiling compatible(1) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredIncludes (1) 6", (1) 12", and (1) 18" downrodFixture is not capable of being dimmedUL and ETL rated for damp locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 20-1/2"Minimum Height: 20-1/2"Maximum Hanging Height: 50-1/2"Width: 18"Wire Length: 120"Canopy Width: 4-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 60 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Satin Brass