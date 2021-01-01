From hudson valley lighting
Hudson Valley Lighting 4032 Paoli Single Light 16" Wide Pendant Polished Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants
Hudson Valley Lighting 4032 Paoli Single Light 16" Wide Pendant FeaturesDurable steel constructionComes with a mesh steel cylinder shade(1) 60 watt medium (E26) bulb requiredIncludes (1) 3", (1) 6", (1) 12", and (2) 18" downrodsCapable of being dimmed with compatible dimmable bulbs (not included)UL rated for damp locationsCovered under Hudson Valley Lighting's 1 year warranty DimensionsFixture Height: 15-1/2"Maximum Hanging Height: 69-1/2"Width: 15-1/2"Product Weight: 13 lbsCanopy Width: 5-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 60 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Polished Nickel