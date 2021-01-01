From gatco
Gatco 4029F Tavern Wall Mounted Framed Oval Mirror Satin Nickel Home Decor Mirrors Bathroom Mirror
Advertisement
Gatco 4029F Tavern Wall Mounted Framed Oval Mirror Product Features: Wall mounted design Pivot mirrors tilt to your desired viewing angle Base material is zinc that will provide long lasting durability Concealed screw mounting and hardware included Lifetime Warranty Product Specifications Overall Height: 27-1/2" Overall Width: 24-1/2" Overall Depth: 3-3/16" Bathroom Mirror Satin Nickel