American Standard 4021101N Cadet 3 1.28 GPF Toilet Tank with Performance Flushing System Bone Fixture Toilet Tank Only

American Standard 4021101N Cadet 3 1.28 GPF Toilet Tank with Performance Flushing System Coordinating Complete Toilets: 270AA101 - Elongated toilet with shorter-height bowl 270BA101 - Round-front toilet with shorter-height bowl 270CA101 - Elongated toilet with chair-height bowl 270DA101 - Round-front toilet with chair-height bowl Product Features: Fully covered under a 5 year warranty - 5 times the industry standard Quick, quiet flushing - American Standard toilets are famously efficient and hushed Industry-leading flushing system out-performs older toilets while using less than 1/2 the water Tank flushing components specially engineered to withstand chemically-treated urban water EverClean porcelain surface is extremely easy to keep clean, including inside the bowl Left mounted tank lever Perfected porcelain casting process and adjustable tank anchors eliminate "tank wobbles" Straight-forward installation instructions are included with each tank 100% factory flush tested - guaranteed to perform Tank Technologies / Benefits: 3" flush valve - The flush starts with a flushing system that employs a 3” valve opening, allowing water to enter the bowl at a much faster rate than the industry standard 2” flush valve. Controlled by a flapper that is engineered to be chemical-resistant, the Cadet flushing valve system is highly regarded for its durability. EverClean Surface - Using the antimicrobial properties of silver (the precious metal), EverClean Surfaces inhibit the growth of bacteria, mold, and mildew. The super smooth, baked-in, mirror-like surface not only eliminates unsightly rings, but also helps repel toilet messes. Product Specifications: Overall Length: 8-5/8" (back of the tank to the front of the tank) Overall Width: 17-3/8" (furthest point on the left to the furthest on the right) Flush Valve Size: 3" (diameter of the inlet for water entering bowl from tank) Flow Rate: 1.28 GPF (gallons-per-flush) Tank Trip Lever Placement: Left Why Buy American Standard From Us: We are an American Standard Preferred Authorized Online Dealer We Only Ship Showroom Quality products vs Builder Grade quality found at big box retailers All metal parts, not plastic like some of our competitors Customer Care Experts Available 7 Days a Week to Serve You Before & After Purchase A Showroom Experience from the Comfort of Your Home or Office Tank Only Bone