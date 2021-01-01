From vito

4020 DC12V 0.12A U40G12BS4AB5 -57 40 * 40 * 20MM 4cm Four Lines Square Cooling Fan

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

4020 DC12V 0.12A U40G12BS4AB5 -57 40 * 40 * 20MM 4cm Four Lines Square Cooling Fan

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com