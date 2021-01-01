Blanco 401927-KIT Liven 25" Dual Mount Single Basin Granite Composite Laundry Sink with Basket Strainer and Drying Basket White Fixture Laundry Sink

Blanco 401927-KIT Liven 25" Dual Mount Single Basin Granite Composite Laundry Sink with Basket Strainer and Drying Basket Everything you need, all in one place. Every room in the home deserves to look its best, including the laundry or mudroom. Introducing the Blanco unit, a seamless, fully integrated, water hub solution that makes everyday life easier. It’s a sink and accessory system that works together to enhance your experience with water. The Blanco Liven Silgranit dual mount laundry sink includes features specifically designed to address the unique needs of cleaning beyond the kitchen. Made of Blanco's patented Silgranit material, the Liven laundry sink features a generous 12" depth, dual mount installation (undermount or drop-in for added versatility) and gently curved corners, making it as easy to clean as it is durable. Additionally, included is our stainless steel task basket, to help keep cleaning tools handy and organized. The Blanco unit will handle even the toughest cleaning jobs - without the drama, or the staining. Blanco 401927-KIT Features: Covered under Blanco's limited lifetime warranty Constructed from Dual installation - sink can be installed under the countertop or be dropped into a cutout in the countertop Single basin design for maximum work space Sink comes pre-drilled with one faucet hole for use with single hole faucet Rear drain location increases available space under the sink Includes basket strainer and drying basket Coordinates with products from the Liven line Blanco 401927-KIT Technologies and Benefits: Silgranit: A patented, certified granite composite material that is engineered to take on the toughest kitchen tasks. Silgranit is heat, scratch, stain, chip and impact resistant, making it stronger and more durable than other sink materials. It will not blister, burn, melt, or discolor from hot pots, pans or baking sheets straight from the oven. Beautiful and highly functional with its non-porous, hygienic surface, it pushes away liquids and residue resulting in a low maintenance, easy to clean, long-lasting material. Blanco 401927-KIT Specifications: Sink Length: 25" (left to right) Sink Width: 22" (front to back) Sink Height: 13" (top to bottom) Basin Dimensions: 22-1/4" L x 17" W x 12" D Faucet Holes: 1 Minimum Cabinet Size: 27" Drain Connection: 3-1/2" Composite White