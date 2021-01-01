From maxim
Maxim 40165 Balboa 17" 1 Light Wall Sconce Copper Oxide / Golden Frost Glass Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces Outdoor Wall Sconces
Maxim 40165 Balboa 17" 1 Light Wall Sconce Product Features:Part of the Balboa VX CollectionAvailable in multiple sizesFully covered under Maxim's 3-year limited warrantyDimmable fixture - designed to work with most standard dimmer switchesFeatures the Maxim Vivex outdoor finish - made from marble powder, latex composite and (ATP) adhesive for an industry leading outdoor finish exclusive to MaximTemperature tested from -20F to 130FUL Listed for Wet LocationIncludes cream frosted glassProduct Specifications:Overall Height: 17.5"Width: 12"Extension: 14"Backplate Height: 11.5"Backplate Width: 6"HCO: 7" (height from center of outlet)Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs: 1Watts Per Bulb: 100Wattage: 100Voltage: 120vProduct Variations:55165: 17.5" Tall LED / Vivex Version85165: 1 Light 17.5" Tall Vivex / Energy Efficient Version Outdoor Wall Sconces Copper Oxide / Golden Frost Glass