400GB Extreme microSDXC UHSI Memory Card with Adapter C10 U3 V30 4K A2 Micro SD SDSQXA1400GGN6MA

Best Quality Guranteed. Up to 160MB/s read speeds to save time transferring high-res images and 4K UHD videos(2). Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speeds. Up to 90MB/s write speeds for fast shooting. Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speeds. 4K UHD and Full HD-ready(2) with UHS Speed Class 3 (U3) and Video Speed Class 30 (V30)(5). Rated A2 for faster loading and in-app performance(8) Built for and tested in harsh conditions: temperature-proof, water-proof, shock-proof and x-ray proof(4) Get the Memory Zone app for easy file management (available on Google Play)(3) Manufacturer lifetime warranty (30-year warranty in Germany and regions not recognizing lifetime. See official website for more details regarding warranty in your region.) Order with your Alexa enabled device. Just ask 'Alexa, order micro SD.'