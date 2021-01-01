Mr Steam 400EC1I3BUTLER1 9kW Steam Bath Generator with iButler1 Package White Steam Showers Steam Shower Kits

Mr Steam 400EC1I3BUTLER1 9kW Steam Bath Generator with iButler1 Package This all-in-one, ready to install package gives you everything you need to create your own fully functional steam shower system at home, and at a substantial discount. The iButler Package features the award winning iSteam3 Control, the most technologically advanced steam shower control available. Housed in a sleek, slimline package it mounts nearly flush. The capacitive touch screen is so technologically advanced it can tell the difference between a drop of water and your finger. Only with the iSteam3 can you add ChromaSteam3 Mood Lighting System and AudioSteam3 Music System. Complete the experience by adding the AromaSteam System. The iButler Package combines the iSteam3 control with a matching Aroma Glass SteamHead in black or white glass face, the SteamLinx Mobile App, AutoFlush System, a condensation pan, and a Steam Generator. One selection and you’re ready to bring serenity and wellness into your home.Mr Steam 400EC1I3BUTLER1 Package Includes:9kW Steam Shower GeneratoriSteam® 3 Touch Screen Control UnitAutoflush SystemCondensation PanMr Steam 400EC1I3BUTLER1 Features:Covered under Mr Steam's limited lifetime warrantyE-Series Generators are crafted from recyclable stainless steel and assembled with meticulous attention to detailDesigned, engineered and assembled in Long Island City, NY to the most exacting standards - our generators are clean, green, virtually silent, and ultra-efficientThe award winning, touchscreen iSteam3 allows for control of every detail of your steaming experience and is housed in a sleek, slimline package, that mounts nearly flush on the wall of your shower AutoFlush® is an automatic self-cleaning system that promotes a long, healthy life for steam generators by automatically flushing the generator of sediment two hours after every steambathThe Condensation Pan protects bathrooms from potential water escape and drains by gravitySteamLinx, a revolution in controlling steam room functionality from your smartphone or mobile device, allows you to start your steam session anytime, anywhere—from your bed or even from your backyardMr Steam 400EC1I3BUTLER1 Specifications:Autoflush Included: YesControl Unit Included: YesGenerator Included: YesManual Drain Included: YesNumber of Steam Heads: 1Max Room Volume: 360 cu ftVoltage: 240Wattage: 9000Benefits of Steam:Improves breathing and opens up nasal passages related to symptoms of allergies and virusesMay provide temporary relief of asthma-type symptomsCleanses, lubricates and hydrates skinHelps to reinvigorate tired musclesPromotes deep restful sleep and fosters a sense of well beingRemoves toxins from the bodyMay relieve pain & discomfort of arthritisUses less then 2 gallons of water for a half hour steambath sessionCosts cents to operate White