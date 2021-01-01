Mr Steam 400EC1BUTLER1RD 9kW Steam Bath Generator with MSButler Package Polished Chrome Steam Showers Steam Shower Kits

Mr Steam 400EC1BUTLER1RD 9kW Steam Bath Generator with MSButler Package This all-in-one, ready to install package gives you everything you need to create your own fully functional steam shower system at home, and at a substantial discount. The MSButler Package features the iTempoPlus Control. The elegant design and easy-to-use interface of our classic steam shower control features easy-to-read LED display, precise temperature and SteamShower duration and the ability to control optional Chroma72 mood lighting and AromaSteam systems. It also allows you to program preferred settings for two different users. The MSButler Package combines the iTempoPlus Control in round or square with a matching Aroma Designer SteamHead in your choice of 12 designer finishes, the SteamLinx Mobile App, AutoFlush System, a condensation pan, and a Steam Generator. One selection and you’re ready to bring serenity and wellness into your home.Mr Steam 400EC1BUTLER1RD Package Includes:9kW Steam Shower GeneratoriTempoPlus® Control UnitAutoflush SystemCondensation PanMr Steam 400EC1BUTLER1RD Features:Covered under Mr Steam's limited lifetime warrantyE-Series Generators are crafted from recyclable stainless steel and assembled with meticulous attention to detailDesigned, engineered and assembled in Long Island City, NY to the most exacting standards - our generators are clean, green, virtually silent, and ultra-efficientThe iTempoPlus® control makes it easier than ever to optimize your steam shower experience with an elegant design and easy to use interface, that allows you to control more than steam AutoFlush® is an automatic self-cleaning system that promotes a long, healthy life for steam generators by automatically flushing the generator of sediment two hours after every steambathThe Condensation Pan protects bathrooms from potential water escape and drains by gravitySteamLinx, a revolution in controlling steam room functionality from your smartphone or mobile device, allows you to start your steam session anytime, anywhere—from your bed or even from your backyardMr Steam 400EC1BUTLER1RD Specifications:Autoflush Included: YesControl Unit Included: YesGenerator Included: YesManual Drain Included: YesNumber of Steam Heads: 1Max Room Volume: 360 cu ftVoltage: 240Wattage: 9000Benefits of Steam:Improves breathing and opens up nasal passages related to symptoms of allergies and virusesMay provide temporary relief of asthma-type symptomsCleanses, lubricates and hydrates skinHelps to reinvigorate tired musclesPromotes deep restful sleep and fosters a sense of well beingRemoves toxins from the bodyMay relieve pain & discomfort of arthritisUses less then 2 gallons of water for a half hour steambath sessionCosts cents to operate Polished Chrome