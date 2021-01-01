Maxim 40099CD Dover 20" Tall 3 Light Vivex Outdoor Pendant with Clear Seedy Glass Bronze Outdoor Lighting Pendants

Maxim 40099CD Dover 20" Tall 3 Light Vivex Outdoor Pendant with Clear Seedy Glass Maxim Lighting 40099 Three Light Outdoor Pendant from the Dover VX Collection Traditional and unassuming, the Dover hanging lantern epitomizes classic simplicity. At its heart, a trinity of pillar candles standing tall atop a modest pedestal, light the way for passersby. Generous windowpanes of cool, seedy glass allow the candles to illuminate outdoor spaces freely and fully. The Dover lantern, with its perfect balance of form and function, performs well and looks at home in nearly any outdoor environment. Like the quintessential little black dress, the charcoal bronze finish speaks of timeless beauty and unmistakable style. And just as classic style endures, so too, will Dover, which is made entirely of Vivex, a material twice as strong as resin. Maxim—the smart choice for beautiful, durable outdoor lighting. Requires 3 60w Candelabra base bulbs (not included) UL listed for Damp locationsFully covered under Maxim's 3-year limited warranty Lamping Technologies: Bulb Base - Medium (E26): The E26 (Edison 26mm), Medium Edison Screw, is the standard bulb used in 120-Volt applications in North America. E26 is the most common bulb type and is generally interchangeable with E27 bulbs. Compatible Bulb Types: Nearly all bulb types can be found for the E26 Medium Base, options include Incandescent, Fluorescent, LED, Halogen, and Xenon / Krypton. Vivex and Innovation: Vivex is far superior to polyurethane resin material used in traditional outdoor lighting and has twice the strength Vivex withstands temperature greater than 130°F and less than -20°F Injection under pressure into quality steel molds makes Vivex a very hard and dense component. The molding process frees designers' creativity, enabling them to implement imaginative designs without the restrictions imposed by the traditional resin process. A special paint finishing process with superior adhesion qualities developed specifically for Vivex resulted from a joint effort between the material manufacturer, the paint manufacturer, and Maxim Lighting. Maxim Lighting oversees the entire Vivex production process from molding to finishing. Compliance: UL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely. Bronze