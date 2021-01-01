From forte lighting
Forte Lighting 4007-05 5 Light 23" Wide Chandelier with Fabric Shades Chrome Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Forte Lighting 4007-05 5 Light 23" Wide Chandelier with Fabric Shades FeaturesAdjustable hanging heightConstructed of steelFabric shades included(5) 60 watt candelabra (E12) bulbs required36" of adjustable chain includedUL and CUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 19"Minimum Height: 30"Maximum Height: 57"Width: 23"Depth: 23"Product Weight: 16.82 lbsChain Length: 36"Wire Length: 96"Canopy Height: 15/16"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 300 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 5Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Chrome