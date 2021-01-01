From hinkley lighting
Hinkley Lighting 4006 Surrey 6 Light 28" Wide Chandelier Polished Nickel Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Hinkley Lighting 4006 Surrey 6 Light 28" Wide Chandelier Surrey combines traditional elegance and dazzling crystal details into a fresh, streamlined silhouette. Slim, tapered arms in Polished Nickel or Oiled Bronze finish with faceted crystal bobeches surround a striking oblong center. Optional white fabric shades add a discreet layer of glamour.FeaturesConstructed from steelDecorated with crystal accentsSloped ceiling compatibleRequires (6) 60 watt max candelabra (E12) bulbsRated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 32"Width: 28"Product Weight: 14.0 lbsChain Length: 120"Wire Length: 144"Canopy Width: 6"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 6Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 360 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Polished Nickel